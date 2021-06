Tour Roanoke is getting back into full swing.

| By

Being recognized as ambassadors to the city of Roanoke one company is continuing to keep the food and culture alive with both tourists and locals as well. President of Tour Roanoke Larry Landolt is seeing a shift in the type of visitor that is coming to city as things start to open up post pandemic. WFIR’S Rob Ruthenberg has more.

