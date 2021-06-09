Shots fired outside Berglund Center during Fleming graduation rehearsal

On June 9, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the area near the Berglund Center. While responding, officers were notified that there was an injured person on scene. Officers located a juvenile male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside the event center. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the incident happened in the parking lot by the Berglund Center, and shortly after the victim ran inside. Officers did not locate any suspects on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at the time of this release.