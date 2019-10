Tornado Watch issued for entire region

| By

The entire region is now under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 tonight. The watch covers a wide area of western and central Virginia. This is not a warning, nor does it suggest that a tornado is forming or imminent, but it does mean weather conditions are present that could lead to formation of a tornado.

This is accompanied by the following High Wind Warning for counties including Roanoke and Botetourt:

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY.

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Alleghany VA, Bath, Roanoke, Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties, mainly the higher elevations.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Damaging winds may occur ahead of the front with a line of showers and storms, the west to northwest winds behind the front will bring a second surge of winds this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.