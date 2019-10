Correction: Botetourt Sheriff candidate could carry firearm if elected

| By

A correction to a story we presented Tuesday: We incorrectly stated that Botetourt County Sheriff candidate William Stowell would not be legally able to carry a firearm in if elected, this over a felony DUI offense. Stowell says that is incorrect, and he presented us a copy of the state code that permits a law enforcement officer to carry a firearm in performance of his or her official duties.