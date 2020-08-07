Top GOP lawmaker calls on Falwell Jr to resign as LU President

A top House Republican lawmaker who serves on a music faculty advisory board at Liberty University says school President Jerry Falwell Jr should resign following the discovery of a suggestive photo. Congressman Mark Walker, a former pastor and the Vice chair of the House GOP said in a tweet yesterday that Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling and while none of us are perfect, LU students, faculty, and alumni deserve better. Falwell Jr has since apologized for the photo that shows him with his pants unzipped standing next to a young woman.