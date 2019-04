Today’s the day – no more Andy Griffith at 5:30

| By

Its “one of biggest decisions made at the station in decades” says the head weather guy – today marks the first time in 30-plus years there is no Andy Griffith Show weekdays at 5:30 on WDBJ-7. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

4-1 No Andy Wrap#2-WEB