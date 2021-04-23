Tim Tebow to speak at Liberty commencement

| By

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University President Jerry Prevo has announced that professional athlete, author, speaker, and philanthropist Tim Tebow will address graduates at Liberty University’s main Commencement 2021 Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at 7 p.m. EST. The event will be virtual and will take place at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall and streamed on Liberty’s Commencement website.

“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I’m honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world.”

“We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates,” Prevo said. “In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God’s plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a Champion for Christ.”

Tebow’s success on the athletic field and his unwavering commitment to his faith has made him a source of inspiration to people all over the world. He is the founder and chairman of the board of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which operates ministries that are dedicated to serving and celebrating people with special needs, caring for homeless and abandoned children, providing physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs, and fighting human trafficking.

Tebow was born in Makati, the Philippines, to missionary parents Bob and Pam Tebow. He played football for the University of Florida and became the first homeschooled athlete and college sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, Tebow played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles and recently retired from playing professional baseball with the New York Mets. Tebow is a New York Times bestselling author, international speaker, and ESPN sports broadcaster. This will be Tebow’s second visit to the Liberty University campus; he spoke at Convocation in March 2013.