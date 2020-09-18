Three years after Amtrak returns, what are chances now for more?

| By

Amtrak service to Roanoke is nearing its three-year anniversary. State rail officials say ridership was still going strong until COVID hit, and while additional service remains a goal, they are not saying if that is likely any time soon. Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation works with Amtrak to provide the service; DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell says last February, the last full month before the pandemic arrived, year-to-year ridership on the Roanoke line was up 13%. Which leads to the next question: what about a long-talked-about second daily round trip? WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

09-18 Roanoke Amtrak Wrap-WEB