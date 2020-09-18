Roanoke man charged with 2017 arson, murder

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On September 17, 2020 Roanoke Police arrested Jason Dickerson and charged him with first degree murder and arson for the 2017 homicide of Lawrence Crowe.

Lawrence Crowe was found dead at his apartment in the 2000 block of Brandon Avenue SW on April 3, 2017. Throughout the course of the investigation, Jason Dickerson, 42 of Roanoke, was identified as the offender. On September 8, 2020 at the Roanoke City Grand Jury, indictments for first degree murder and arson were obtained for Dickerson. Those indictments were served at a residence in the 900 block of Hartsook Blvd SE and Dickerson was taken into custody without incident.

The Roanoke Police Department commends the dedication of the detectives assigned to this case, and thanks every officer who played a part in this arrest for their hard work. We’d also like to thank the City of Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office for assisting us with the arson investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for assisting us with serving the indictments.