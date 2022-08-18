Three displaced after early morning fire

UPDATED: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation and found the fire on Pine Street to be accidental and the cause was electrical in nature. The occupants were not displaced but are still being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damages are estimated at $20,000.

No one was injured after a fire early this morning in the 100 block of Pine Street in the town of Vinton. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say crews responded around 4:30 am where they brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Three adults are displaced after damage to the apartment.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue — (Roanoke County, VA—August 18, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 to the 100 block of Pine Street, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found smoke showing from the second-floor window of a two-story apartment building and marked it a working fire. The apartment was occupied by three adults at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No other apartments were damaged. The adult

occupants are all safe and there were no injuries. The occupants of the apartment where the fire occurred will be displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. We appreciate the assistance of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.