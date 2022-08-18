Kentucky Floods




New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept

Published August 18, 2022 | By Taylor Sherrill
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.

