Three deaths probed as possible murder-suicide

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On May 28, 2020 at 7:47pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call for a well-being check at 221 Venna Ave., Martinsville, VA. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address. Upon arrival deputies were unable to make contact with the individuals that live in the home. At the family’s request deputies made entry into the home and located three deceased individuals, one male and two females.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia was contacted and an investigator with their office responded to the scene. Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the investigator from the medical examiner’s office photographed and processed the scene. While the investigation is still ongoing, evidence in the initial stages support this incident is possibly a murder suicide.

All three bodies were transported to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the identification of the victim’s as well as the manner and cause of death. The identity of the deceased individuals will be released upon verification.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.