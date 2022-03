Thousands of area middle schoolers get early look at potential careers

| By

Dozens of area businesses are giving middle school students an early look potential Roanoke Valley career opportunities available when they become adults. Thousands of 7th and 8th graders from many area school systems are signed up for one of four “Career Quest” events at the Salem Civic Center, the first of those today. The next Career Quest event is set for tomorrow, them two more in early April. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: