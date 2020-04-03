The Spot offering livestream shows with venue’s closure

| By

The Spot on Kirk had just booked its busiest two-month stretch ever says operator Bruce Bryan – before COVID-19 and social distancing mandates led to the music venue’s public closure. But for now, The Spot is livestreaming concerts on Sunday nights, including this Sunday at 7 with Betsy Kelderhouse. Bryan says there is a Pay-Pal link if those logging on via Facebook or The Spot on Kirk website want to make a voluntary donation. He also says so far sponsors of the intimate music venue have been supportive.

4-3 The Spot on Kirk for web