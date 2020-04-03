Area plant switches from making insect repellent to hand sanitizer

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Blacksburg, VA, April 3, 2020 – Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands”), a leading global branded consumer products company committed to delivering strong brands and exciting innovation whose Home & Garden business unit supplies Cutter® Insect Repellents, today announced it has shifted production in its Blacksburg, Va., manufacturing plant to produce hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer is being produced during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the company’s facilities, U.S. employees, and several local organizations in communities where the company operates.

In two short weeks, the Blacksburg team formulated and pivoted manufacturing to produce hand sanitizer, a much-needed product during this unprecedented pandemic. The team then began supplying the hand sanitizer to all 15 Spectrum Brands facilities and offices across the U.S. to promote the safety of the organization’s employees.

In addition to supplying hand sanitizer to employees and facilities, Cutter™ brand will donate hand sanitizer to local organizations across the communities in which Spectrum Brands has operations. Cutter® mosquito and tick repellent products have been protecting families for over 50 years as one of the leading repellent brands in the U.S.

“It’s a natural extension of the brand portfolio to expand the Cutter™ line beyond insect protection to fight germs as well,” said Steve Schwallie, Division Vice President of Marketing at Spectrum Brands. “We are pleased to be able to move into this segment and provide these products for our community partners.”

While the team continues to identify community partners, Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit health care organization based in Roanoke, Va., and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are among the first organizations to receive Cutter™ hand sanitizer donations. The St. Louis Area Foodbank will distribute the donated sanitizers to its network and use them within its facility.

“We are so grateful for our ongoing partnership with Cutter™ brand and for this donation of hand sanitizers,” said Meredith Knopp, President and CEO for the St. Louis Area Foodbank. “Proper sanitation is critical for us to continue serving those in need in the St. Louis community. Cutter™ brand has been a longtime partner of ours, and this donation will go a long way – for our network and the individuals in need of assistance in our community.”

Cutter™ hand sanitizer will also be available to consumers in the coming weeks.