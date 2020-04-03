State allocates $2.5 million to shelter Virginia homeless during pandemic

Governor Northam says Virginia is providing $2.5 million in emergency funding to help shelter the state’s homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s office says it will provide temporary housing for about 1,500 Virginians.

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced an initial $2.5 million in emergency funding to shelter Virginia’s statewide homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency support will provide temporary housing for the approximately 1,500 Virginians who are currently unsheltered or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day. The funding will also provide housing for individuals in shelters that may need to be quarantined, or where social distancing is not feasible.

“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” said Governor Northam. “I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Funding will be used for hotel and motel vouchers, case management, food, cleaning supplies, and medical transportation.