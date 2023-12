The Healthy Mom Act

According to the CDC more than 80-percent of pregnancy related deaths are preventable with prenatal care. With this in mind, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is co-sponsoring the Healthy Maternal and Obstetric Medicine or MOM Act. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.