Mayor Lea will not seek reelection in 2024

(from Roanoke City) After thoughtful consideration, Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. has made the decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming election. In a heartfelt message to the community, Mayor Lea expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the City. “This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke,” Mayor Lea said.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s many successes.” Throughout his almost 20-year tenure serving on Roanoke City Council, Mayor Lea has been a part of a number of important activities and initiatives.

“I want to assure the residents of Roanoke that, although I have decided not to seek re-election, my commitment and dedication to serving you remains steadfast until the conclusion of my term on December 31, 2024,” Mayor Lea added.

Mayor Lea’s full message to the residents of Roanoke: To the wonderful residents of Roanoke, After two decades of serving on the City Council, coupled with five cherished years on the School Board, I have decided not to seek re-election as your Mayor. This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke. As I reflect on a career

marked by the unwavering trust and support of the community I have served, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s successes. As I prepare to pass the baton, I am confident that Roanoke will continue to thrive, championing the

values we hold dear. My commitment to our city remains steadfast and I look forward to the ways I can continue to contribute to the community that has given me so much. Thank you for entrusting me with your voice, your hopes, and your dreams. Together we have built a legacy of progress and unity that will endure for generations to come.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr