February is Black History Month and two of Roanoke’s long time cultural institutions are teaming up for the Grandin Theatre’s 10th Annual Black History Month Film Program – this year it includes a second location. The Grandin Theatre and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, which has settled into its new home at Melrose Plaza as one of the anchors there, are collaborating to show films by pioneering black filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, who for a period of time a century ago called Roanoke home.

Grandin Theatre’s 10th Annual Black History Month Film Program features a kickoff gala and the showing of Within Our Gates, a 1920 silent movie, on January 29 . That’s a $25 ticket for a film directed by Oscar Micheaux. All the other silent and talking films are free admission. Hear the complete interview with Ian Fortier from the Grandin Theatre below, or watch it on Facebook.