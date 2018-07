The fireworks may last about 30 minutes, but planning takes months

| By

Among the many area fireworks displays tonight, the one in Roanoke always draws a big crowd. It takes plenty of planning to make it work, planning that begins by coordinating with agencies like Roanoke Police, Fire and EMS and transportation to handle the many safety and logistics matters. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

