Its called the Entertainment District Focus Group, a mostly citizen group asked to weigh in on a possible casino at the Berglund Center – just for starters. The Entertainment District Focus Group is centered around the Berglund Center Complex, as the city looks to generate more revenue. Is there support for a casino as previously proposed (not from local General Assembly members, at least not this session), for dining and retail options – is a parking garage then needed. City Councilman Phazon Nash is presiding over five scheduled focus group meetings; the first which took place last night. Nash’s grandfather lost his home to the Berglund Center and urban renewal on Rutherford Avenue, where the Post office is now. His Focus Group placed extra emphasis on including residents from Gainsboro. In fact the Berglund Center needs about 30 million in deferred maintenance alone says Nash, a mid-20’s council member in his second year. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

