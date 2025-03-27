The United States Supreme Court justices are supposed to be pillars of ethical behavior. We rely on them to adjudicate cases on the rule of law. Scandals aren’t unprecedented BUT in the past three years 3 of the justices have been involved in several scandals. Alicia Bannon is speaking at Roanoke College on Ethics Reform at the Supreme Court. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno talked with her.

