Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is unveiling its Spring Marketing campaign today to some the bureau’s 1600 “partners.” The spring 2025 multi-market initiative includes more digital-leaning campaigns in DC, Northern Virginia and Richmond. Vice President of marketing David Aldridge says in conjunction with the airport they are also targeting the Sarasota-Gulf Coast area:

Allegiant now offers non-stop roundtrip service to the Sarasota-Bradenton airport from ROA. Aldridge says 2024 was another record year for hotel revenue numbers in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.