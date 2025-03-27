VBR unveils Spring 2025 marketing campaign after another record year in 2024
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is unveiling its Spring Marketing campaign today to some the bureau’s 1600 “partners.” The spring 2025 multi-market initiative includes more digital-leaning campaigns in DC, Northern Virginia and Richmond. Vice President of marketing David Aldridge says in conjunction with the airport they are also targeting the Sarasota-Gulf Coast area:
Allegiant now offers non-stop roundtrip service to the Sarasota-Bradenton airport from ROA. Aldridge says 2024 was another record year for hotel revenue numbers in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.