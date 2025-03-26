Vendors from all over Virginia will be at Sunday’s Central Virginia Inclusive Wedding Expo in Lynchburg. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports all the vendors present will work weddings for ALL couples.

A unique wedding expo is happening this weekend in Lynchburg. Organizers of the Central Virginia Inclusive Wedding Expo say all the vendors are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming space for ALL couples. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Tickets for the Central VA Inclusive Wedding Expo

https://theevergreencollective.co/wedding-expo