The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s 2024 Red Kettle Campaign goal of collecting $135,000 during the annual holiday season drive fell short by $37,000 – funds that go to support a range of programs for the local Salvation Army.

Captain Duane Burleigh and volunteer & special events coordinator Tesa Price spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about that shortfall – these days many do not carry cash – and how that money is spent … here is a “Longer Listen,” segment: