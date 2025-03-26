Sense & Sensibility opens at Attic; last weekend for Waitress, FloydFest update Gene Marrano March 26, 2025 1 min read From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Habitat, BRIL and Roanoke City team up to build accessible housingNext: Salvation Army looks to make up Red Kettle campaign shortfall Related Stories 1 min read The first Central Virginia Inclusive Wedding Expo in Lynchburg Denise Membreno March 26, 2025 1 min read Salvation Army looks to make up Red Kettle campaign shortfall Gene Marrano March 26, 2025 1 min read Habitat, BRIL and Roanoke City team up to build accessible housing Gene Marrano March 26, 2025