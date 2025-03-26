A partnership between two social service non-profits and the City of Roanoke – boosted by American Rescue Plan Act funding – has resulted in two new houses for rent that are designed to be ADA-accessible. Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley built the new accessible houses in northwest; 120 volunteers from a youth group in Maryland helped build the “shell” for the two new houses.

They cut a ribbon this morning at the Moorman Avenue house. Karen Michalski-Karney is Executive Director for Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, which will take title to new houses on Moorman and Syracuse Avenue Northwest: