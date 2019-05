Take Back Our Yard series evokes memories, raises business startup seed money

At one time “The Yard” meant the entertainment district centered on Henry Street in Gainsboro. Tomorrow an all-day event there (including a soul food “cookoff”) and on surrounding streets aims to evoke that period of time – and raise funds. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story:

