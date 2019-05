Roanoke compares itself to other “peer outdoor communities”

The Blue Ridge Marathon created a decade ago had its largest economic impact to date on the region this past April – more than $800,000. Pete Eshelman is with the Roanoke Outside Foundation and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. He was live in-studio this morning (along with John Hall) to talk about how the Roanoke area compares to other “peer outdoor communities” around the country. Hear our extended conversation below:

