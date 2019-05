Congressman says AG can’t legally release full Mueller Report

| By

Calls for the unredacted Russia report have cooled a bit since Robert Mueller’s news conference earlier this week. Regardless, a Congressman from our area says the release of the full report would be illegal. However, statements from Mueller this week don’t fit with U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

05-31 Cline Barr WRAP