Vice-President Pence to deliver D-Day Memorial keynote address

NEWS RELEASE: The National D-Day Memorial Foundation announced Friday Vice President Mike Pence will attend the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of D-Day on Thursday, June 6 at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, VA. Vice President Pence will deliver the keynote address, “D-Day and the Nation”, during the ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. with an aerial tribute to veterans of the Second World War.

Thursday’s commemoration will mark the first visit by a sitting vice president to the National D-Day Memorial. President George W. Bush dedicated the Memorial on June 6, 2001. The 75th commemoration is expected to be the largest event there since the Memorial’s dedication. The Memorial Foundation is honored Vice President Pence will join the tens of thousands of Americans and international guests expected for this momentous occasion in Bedford to salute the valor, fidelity , and sacrifice of our heroes of D-Day and World War II.

Vice President Pence is the son of 2nd Lt. Edward J. Pence Jr., U.S. Army, a Bronze Star recipient in 1953 for his heroic actions during the Korean War. The vice president’s son, Marine 1st Lt. Michael Pence graduated from naval aviator training in 2018. Mr. Pence has long been a champion of our military and veterans and recently honored our fallen American military personnel on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery.