SW county fire displaces family, disrupts homeward school buses

A southwest Roanoke County family of four is displaced after a house fire heavily damaged their home. Fire officials say the first crews to arrive along the 5400 block of Starkey Road found heavy black smoke coming through the home’s front and roof. There are no injuries reported, and the cause is not yet determined. As a result of the fire, Roanoke County Public Schools are unable to run normal school bus routes along this section of Starkey Road. School officials say students who live there will be held in their schools so that parents can pick them up. In addition, some other buses that run in that area may be delayed.

From Roanoke County Public Schools: Currently, Starkey Road is closed between the north intersection of Crescent Blvd. and the intersection with South Mountain Road due to a structure fire. Buses are not able to access this portion of Starkey Road. Those students who live on this section of Starkey Road will remain at school so that parents can pick up these students when the school day ends. The following bus routes also may be running late due to the rerouting of buses around the road closure:

Clearbrook: Bus 183

Penn Forest: Bus 190

Cave Spring Middle/High: Bus 136

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue news release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 1:15 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to the 5400 block of Starkey Road, in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, units found heavy black smoke from the front and roof of a single family home. Crews had the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes. There was one adult at home at the time of the fire who escaped with two family pets. There were no injuries. The home is occupied by a family of four and they will be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Crews from Cave Spring, Clearbrook, and Back Creek, all responded to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office is on-scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.