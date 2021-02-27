SUV, pickup collide head-on; one driver dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T. Easter is investigating a two–vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Feb 27) at 6:21 a.m.on Route 40, two tenths of a mile east of Henry Road in Franklin County.

A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling west on Route 40 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Ford F-150, traveling east on Route 40; head on.

The Chevrolet was driven by Bruce Benjamin Angell, 64, of Ferrum, Va. Mr. Angell was not wearing his seatbelt and was injured. Mr. Angell was transport to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The 2014 Ford was driven by Harden James Crum, 64, also of Ferrum, Va. Mr. Crum was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Team was called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.