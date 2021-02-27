Pedestrian struck, killed on Williamson Road

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On February 26, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male lying in the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His identity will be released after proper notifications have been made.

Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling South on Williamson Road NW. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation. No further details are available at this time.