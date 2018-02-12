Suspected arrested for Roanoke convenience store holdup

Roanoke Police say a suspect is in custody for holding up the Apple Market last night at Orange Avenue and King Street. Officials say police found a man meeting the description of the robber not far from the store a short time later. Police say he then developed a medical issue, so he was taken for hospital treatment. The man’s name has not yet been released.

From Roanoke City Police: On February 11, 2018 at 9:58 p.m. Roanoke Police responded to an alarm call at the Apple Market in the 3300 block of Orange Avenue N.E. While responding to the store, officers were advised that a robbery had occurred. A male had entered the store and went behind the counter with the clerk. The male had their hand inside their shirt and ordered the clerk to not move and to open the register, The clerk complied and the suspect grabbed an amount of cash from inside the register and fled on foot headed west on Orange Avenue. Responding officers established a perimeter to attempt to locate the suspect. At 10:03 p.m. an officer observed a male fitting both the physical and clothing description of the robbery suspect on Seibel Drive adjacent to Orange Avenue. The suspect fled as officers approached, and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect eventually stopped and was taken into custody without any further incident. Video evidence shows him as the robber of the store. He was placed into a police car and officers saw he was having a medical issue. They immediately called for rescue and Roanoke Fire EMS responded and the individual was taken to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The money stolen during the robbery was located on his person, along with drug paraphernalia. The suspect was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for Threats over the Phone, in addition to an Emergency Protective Order. An additional warrant was obtained for Robbery for the incident at Apple Market. The warrants and protective order will be served when the subject is medically released. The 37 year old adult male will be named after the warrants are served.



