Update: Shawn Hunter comments after being found not guilty

A judge has found Peacemakers President Shawn Hunter not guilty of all three charges related to a lewd photo Hunter said he had sent to Roanoke Times reporter Amy Friedenberger by accident. Judge Thomas Roe Jr said he did not believe the prosecution had proved that case – nor any intent to distribute or sell the photo. Outside the court house in Roanoke, Hunter spoke afterwards. Hunter said again that he will run for Roanoke City Council – adding that he will work to make sure The Peacemakers citizen’s group gets back on track. His trial had been delayed three times since the original court date last November:

