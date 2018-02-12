Update: Shawn Hunter comments after being found not guilty

Published February 12, 2018 | By Gene Marrano

Shawn Hunter (right)/Gene Marrano WFIR photo

A judge has found Peacemakers President Shawn Hunter not guilty of all three charges related to a lewd photo Hunter said he had sent to Roanoke Times reporter Amy Friedenberger by accident. Judge Thomas Roe Jr said he did not believe the prosecution had proved that case – nor any intent to distribute or sell the photo. Outside the court house in Roanoke, Hunter spoke afterwards.  Hunter said again that he will run for Roanoke City Council – adding that he will work to make sure The Peacemakers citizen’s group gets back on track. His trial had been delayed three times since the original court date last November:

2-12 Hunter#1

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.