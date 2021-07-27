Suspect sought for SML-area burglary

NEWS RELEASE: On July 25th, 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen enclosed trailer that contained equipment and power tools. The trailer was stolen from the Bridgewater Area of Franklin County and has since been located in Roanoke. All of the tools and equipment were stolen from inside of the trailer. The suspect and his vehicle can be seen in the attached images. The vehicle appears to be a grey Dodge pickup with rust damage on the back rear fender. If you have any information regarding this suspect or the stolen equipment, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.