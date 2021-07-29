UPDATE: US 220 reopens near Boones Mill

UPDATE: Virginia 511 reports the accident has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

PREVIOUS FROM FRANKLIN COUNTY: There is a multi-vehicle (tractor trailer, dump truck and sedan) traffic accident at Grassy Hill Road and 220 Southbound in the Boones Mill area. Diesel fuel is leaking into roadway causing southbound lanes to be completely shut down. The northbound lanes traveling very slowly. All traffic in the area being diverted. No report on injuries; state police will probably be handling this call.