Suspect fatally shoots victim then flees Lynchburg residence

| By

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1100-block of 15th Street this afternoon.

On March 6, 2022 at 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100-block of 15th Street for report of man who had been shot. The LPD and Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man died on scene.

Witnesses said the suspect fled to a residence in the 1200-block of 15th Street just after the shooting. At this time, LPD is attempting to locate the suspect who is believed to be a light-skin black male.

The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.