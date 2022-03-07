Roanoke City Council votes yes on resolution to support Ukraine

| By

Roanoke City Council passed a resolution unanimously late this afternoon that condemned the attack by Russia “in the strongest possible terms,” and supported the Ukrainian people. It also expressed continuing support for the Sister Cities program that includes Pskov and 6 other cities. Council member Bill Bestpitch, also a Sister Cities board member, called Lea’s letter to Governor Youngkin that expressed for Pskov remaining as a Sister City, as being “courageous.”

Lea said he told Governor Youngkin last week he “could not make that decision” for City Council about separating from Pskov as a Sister City, that a vote was necessary. He also called Russia’s incursion into Ukraine a “hideous attack.”