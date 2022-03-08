Lynchburg-based organization provides aid to Ukrainian refugees

One of the efforts to help Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion is led by an organization based about an hour away from Roanoke, one with plenty of experience with disaster relief, but rarely anything like this. Gleaning for the World is headquartered near Lynchburg, working directly with faith-based organizations in the U.S. and abroad to provide humanitarian relief, typically after natural disasters strike. This time, it’s helping both Ukrainian refugees and, for as long as possible, those still in the country. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for Gleaning for the World’s website.