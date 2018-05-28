Sugar Loaf Mountain Road closure forces school bus changes

Until further notice, Sugar Loaf Mountain Road is closed between Smokey Ridge Road and Elbert Drive due to damage caused by flood waters, according to the Roanoke County Police.

We are creating two rendezvous locations for students to meet the school bus. Oak Grove Elementary students should meet their bus at the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mountain Road and Elbert Drive. Cave Spring Elementary students should meet their bus at the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mountain Road and Sugar Ridge Drive. Middle and high school students should meet their bus at whichever rendezvous location is most convenient. Please arrive at the rendezvous location five minutes before your normal bus pick up time.

We understand some people living in neighborhoods between Smokey Ridge Road and Elbert Drive may be unable to get out due to these road closures. If you live in these neighborhoods and are unable to get your children to the bus stop or to school, your absence will be excused. Please contact the school, following normal procedures.