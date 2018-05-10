UPDATE: Full communications restored at Salem State Police HQ

UPDATE: State Police say full telephone communications at the Salem headquarters have been restored.

From Virginia State Police: Due to the severe storms, the Virginia State Police Salem Division Headquarters is currently unable to receive emergency phone calls through #77 or its land lines. State police is working to address the issue as quickly as possible. If in need of emergency help, please call 911. State police troopers are still able to communicate with local police and sheriff’s agencies via their in-car radio system.