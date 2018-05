Disc golf course is first part of master plan for Explore Park to open

Roanoke County will officially open a disc golf course this afternoon near Explore Park, the first amenity of many planned at the park in efforts to increase tourism and the region’s quality of life. Others opening this year include horseback riding, camping, and cabins. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

