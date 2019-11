Stealth fighters to kick of Saturday parade honoring veterans

| By

The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will get off to a very loud start tomorrow, thanks to some pilots who chose this over weekend football game flyovers. For the the first time, a pair of stealth fighters will fly overhead at 11:00 to kick it off. Organizers say the pilots chose this flyover instead of a football game because they wanted to honor the assembled veterans. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-08 Veterans Parade Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full parade information.