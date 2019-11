Black Dog Salvage celebrates open house with open house tomorrow

| By

They’ve helped put Roanoke on the map with a TV show about rescuing vintage items from soon-to-be demolished structures – and then re-purposing them. Tomorrow Black Dog Salvage observes its 20th anniversary with a party – and you are invited as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

11-8 Black Dog 20th Wrap#2