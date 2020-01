State to purchase Clilfton Forge-Richmond rail line in 2020

The Commonwealth of Virginia expects to purchase hundreds of miles of railroad track and right of way later this year. The proposed agreement with CSX rail includes purchase of a secondary line from Clifton Forge to the Richmond area. State transportation officials say it could eventually lead to regional east-west regional passenger service through intermediate cities that include Staunton and Richmond. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

