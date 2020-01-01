Roanoke PD in motorcycle pursuit just after midnight

(from Roanoke City PD) In the first hour of the New Year this morning Roanoke Police observed a motorcycle driving recklessly on the sidewalk downtown. The vehicle fled the scene and when officers initiated a traffic stop a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver then crashed on Williamson Road. An adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital; his condition not known at this time. Virginia State Police has been contacted to conduct the crash investigation as per department guidelines.