Hokies lose Belk Bowl to Kentucky

A long fourth quarter drive and a last minute touchdown by the Kentucky Wildcats led the team to a 37-30 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte today. Both teams finish at 8-5. The Wildcats rushing game led the attack; ‘Cats quarterback Lynn Bowden had 233 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns to win the game MVP trophy. It was also the last game for Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is retiring. Head coach Justin Fuente afterwards on what could have been:

