State to add new Office of Outdoor Recreation

| By

Governor Northam traveled to Carvins Cove this afternoon where he announced creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. It will lead state efforts to develop and promote Virginia’s outdoor recreation industry – and to recruit new outdoor businesses. Northam says the outdoor recreation industry contributes nearly 22 billion dollars a year to Virginia’s economy, employing close to 200,000 people in the state. And Northam says there is a second purpose.

007-18 Northam Bite1